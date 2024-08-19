advertisement
Nation and World Politics

‘Positive energy’: Democratic stars mingle with Illinois delegates

Posted August 19, 2024 12:06 pm
Marni Pyke
 

As a host of VIPs popped into the Illinois contingent’s breakfast Monday, local delegates at the Democratic National Convention said they are energized about the election but victory is not a given.

‘Are you fired up?” Gov. J.B. Pritzker asked the crowd at the Royal Sonesta in downtown Chicago.

“Here in the land of Lincoln, the birthplace of Hillary Clinton, the home state of Barack Obama, we are launching our federal candidates for president and vice president for a victory — so in just 78 days we get to say the two words we’ve been waiting to say for 248 years, ‘Madam President,’” Pritzker said.

  Beth Penesis of South Elgin chats with fellow delegates Monday during the Illinois delegate breakfast at the Royal Sonesta in Chicago. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

South Elgin delegate Beth Penesis stumped for President Joe Biden in the Iowa caucuses in 2020, so his decision to end his reelection campaign and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris “was emotional,” she said.

“I truly believe in him but I’m very excited,” she said. “I think he did a selfless act to benefit us all.”

  U.S. Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville speaks with U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove Monday during the Illinois delegate breakfast the Royal Sonesta in Chicago. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

DuPage County Chair and delegate Deb Conroy said the enthusiasm about the ticket of Harris and vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is “contagious.”

And with several Midwestern states up for grabs, “a lot of people in Illinois are so excited they’re willing to go to Wisconsin and knock on doors.”

Making a surprise appearance was Walz’s wife, Gwen, who called Chicago “one of my favorite cities.

  Kristina Zahorik of McHenry, former head of the Illinois Democrat Association, applauds Monday during the Illinois delegate breakfast at the Royal Sonesta in Chicago. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

“I can’t think of a better team,” she said of her husband and Harris. “They’ve both spent their careers fighting on behalf of middle-class families. They want to give everyone a chance at the American dream.”

Also speaking was U.S. Sen. Corey Booker of New Jersey, who warned that winning the election isn’t a given and asked delegates what they’d tell their great-grandchildren about their efforts.

“Did you stand up for democracy? Did you work for a woman’s right to chose? Did you fight to protect Social Security?” he asked.

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Downers Grove said the Harris campaign is attracting new voters.

“The most beautiful thing I heard was 30-year-old who told me in her life she’s never been happy and joyous about a presidential election until now,” he said.

“It’s happy, its joyful, it’s people smiling, it’s funny memes — yes the future of our country is at stake but it’s so refreshing to have all of this positive energy.”

Article Categories
