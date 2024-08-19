As national stature rises, Irvin will seek third term as Aurora’s mayor

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin laughs during an event he hosted last month for the Black Republican Mayors Association during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The man who once wanted to be governor of Illinois has decided being mayor of Aurora will do.

Richard Irvin made it official this week, announcing he is seeking a third term as the top elected official of the state’s second-largest city.

With four current aldermen flanking him on stage, Irvin said that under his leadership, Aurora has improved economically and gained stature, locally, statewide and across the nation.

“Let’s continue to build this city and ascend to heights never before dreamed of here in Aurora,” he said.

Irvin cited several accomplishments, the top being the city’s deal to retain the Hollywood Casino by arranging for it to move to a new site. Irvin lobbied for a change in state law to allow water-based casinos to move to dry land.

He also led the effort to have the city lend up to $50 million to the casino’s owner, Penn Gaming, to be repaid from property taxes generated from the site on Farnsworth Avenue north of I-88. The city also gave at least $8 million in land to Penn for the casino.

Before he was mayor, Irvin was a city alderman for 10 years.

He gained statewide attention in 2022, when he sought the Republican Party nomination for governor. He lost to downstate state Sen. Darren Bailey.

Last month in Milwaukee, Irvin hosted the first gathering of Black delegates to a Republican Party’s national convention.

Amid the opportunity to network with national GOP figures like U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and several members of the U.S. House, Irvin demurred when asked if he would again seek higher office.

“We’ll see. Right now, I’m happy to be mayor,” Irvin said.

His bid for a third term is opposed by Alderman-At-Large John Laesch, who announced his candidacy in July. Karina Garcia, chief executive officer of the Aurora Regional Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, also is running. She announced her candidacy in May.

If more than four people file nominating petitions, there will be a primary election in February to winnow the list.

Laesch, Irvin and Judd Lofchie faced off in the 2021 election. Irvin handily beat them, with 53.7% of the vote. Lofchie got 24.3% of the vote, and Laesch 21.1%.

According to his June 30 quarterly campaign finance report, the Irvin for Aurora committee had a balance of $103,684. Citizens for John Laesch had $2,664. The Committee to Elect Karina Garcia Aurora Mayor had a balance of $834.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, center, announces his campaign for a third term. Courtesy of Irvin for Aurora