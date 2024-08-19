advertisement
Illinois State Politics

Spousal term limit? Pritzker coy about political future

Posted August 19, 2024 1:27 pm
Marni Pyke
 

Amid a focus on Vice President Kamala Harris’ political future, Gov. J.B. Pritzker had an enigmatic comment about his own Monday during the Democratic National Convention.

Speaking about Illinois’ clout as a Democratic bastion, Pritzker said “everyone knows that we’re a big blue state in the middle of the country. But what many people don’t know is that over the last 50 years, we’ve had more Republican governors than we’ve had Democratic governors, and more years of Republican rule in the governorship than we’ve had Democratic governors.

“It seems crazy but it’s true that when I serve out the end of this second term, I will be the longest-serving Democratic governor in the history of Illinois,” Pritzker told a crowd at the state’s breakfast meeting.

“I’m not suggesting that I want to try and beat (former GOP Gov.) Jim Thompson’s 14-year record,” Pritzker added to laughter. “My wife’s not here and I don’t want anyone talking to her about it. But she is my term limit, so if (anyone) want to her … convince her one way or another, you’re welcome to do that.”

