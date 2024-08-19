advertisement
Illinois State Politics

No ‘cool kids’ table at Illinois delegation’s opening breakfast

Posted August 19, 2024 5:35 pm
Marni Pyke
 

Instead of one table for congressional hotshots, one for state politicos and another for grass-roots volunteers, Democrats mixed it up over pancakes at the Illinois delegation’s first breakfast meeting.

Democratic National Convention delegates Mark Guethle and Beth Penesis of Kane County shared a table Monday with U.S. Reps. Sean Casten, Bill Foster and Lauren Underwood, state Sens. Laura Murphy and Laura Fine, DuPage County Chair Deb Conroy and others. U.S. Sen. Tammy also paused to chat, as did Sen. Dick Durbin.

“We've all been through a lot of wars together, and we've helped each other in so many different ways,” said Penesis, a South Elgin resident. “So to be able to come together at this, and the camaraderie is what I look forward to the most.”

