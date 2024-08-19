advertisement
Crime

Man charged with drug homicide in Elgin

Posted August 19, 2024 4:30 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A Chicago man has been charged with drug-induced homicide in Elgin, authorities said.

Donte M. Durr, 34, of the 1600 block of North Drake Avenue, was arrested Aug. 14.

He is accused of killing Marcel Muyumba, 19, on Dec. 22, 2023, by supplying him with bromazolam and fentanyl. Muyumba died of an overdose, police said.

Bromazolam is a sedative and anti-anxiety drug; fentanyl is an opioid painkiller.

According to an Elgin police report, Durr arranged to sell two tablets of what was purported to be Percocet — an opioid painkiller — for $40.

The address where Muyumba died, as well as the address of the sale, were blacked out of the police report. The Daily Herald obtained the document through a Freedom of Information Act request, as police declined last week to answer questions.

Durr is being held in the Kane County jail. His next court date is Wednesday.

