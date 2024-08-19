Authorities: Man had loaded gun in car at Topgolf in Naperville

Courtney Bennett

A Dolton man has been accused of illegally having a gun in the parking lot of the Naperville Topgolf.

Courtney Bennett, 36, faces one felony count of being an armed habitual criminal. He also has been charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting a police officer, obstructing a police officer, possession of cannabis and one petty offense of transportation or possession of open alcohol by a driver.

Bennett’s criminal history includes three unlawful use of a weapon convictions, which make him eligible for the armed habitual criminal charge, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

It’s the latest in a string of gun-related arrests at the Topgolf in recent months.

Authorities said officers were on surveillance at Topgolf early Sunday when they saw a white Alfa Romeo enter the parking lot with a male driver, later identified as Bennett, and an unidentified female passenger, with a gun in the center console along with two open cans of an alcoholic beverage — spiked Minute Maid. Officers began surveillance on the Alfa Romeo.

Bennett returned alone to his vehicle, got inside and started it. Naperville police pinned the Alfa Romero in from the front. Bennett then got out of the vehicle and unsuccessfully tried to throw his car keys to nearby family members to lock it, according to a state’s attorney’s office news release.

Bennett was taken into custody and as officers handcuffed him, he tried to pull away, according to the release.

Officers found a fully loaded Taurus 40THC .40 Caliber handgun with a 15-round magazine, according to the release.

Bennett also was in possession of more than 10 grams of a substance containing cannabis at the time of his arrest, the release said.

Bennett is next due in court Sept. 16.