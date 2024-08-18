Coast to coast: How Hersey QB Gumino chose UCLA, TE Farrell picked North Carolina

Drew Blouin/dblouin@dailyherald.com Hersey quarterback Colton Gumino, left, is committed to play at UCLA next year. Tight end Logan Farrell will play at North Carolina.

Hersey will be represented at both ends of the country when college football begins in 2025.

Hersey quarterback Colton Gumino committed to UCLA in late June. After receiving Mid-American Conference offers throughout his junior season, the signalcaller got the offer that changed everything.

“It was kind of out of the blue and it was just awesome,” Gumino said.

“I was never projected to go to UCLA,” he added. “I had MAC offers, I had Sun Belt offers, I thought I was going to the Sun Belt for sure.”

Deshaun Foster was hired as coach after Chip Kelly took the offensive coordinator job at Ohio State.

In addition, the Bruins hired former Chiefs and Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

After sending in film to the new staff, Gumino took an official visit to Westwood on June 21. A week later, he committed to the Bruins.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comQuarterback Colton Gumino works on the first day of football practice at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights on Monday, August 7, 2023.

“(Bieniemy is) a Super Bowl champion coach,” Gumino said. “He watched my film and it’s a lot of play action, a lot of what they want to do there. He thinks I would be a great fit in there.”

Gumino’s tight end at Hersey, Logan Farrell, tore his ACL in June and will miss the 2024 season.

The Huskies are losing a talented player. Farrell committed to play for North Carolina last fall after receiving offers from Duke, Louisville, Syracuse and more.

For Farrell, the Tar Heels were a perfect fit.

“First, was somewhere with a good education, and then high-level football,” said Farrell on what he looked for in a university. “Third, was a stable coaching staff, where I could be around good coaches, good men, and not have to worry about them hitting the coaching carousel and going somewhere else. UNC was kind of perfect for that. ACC, warm climate, and they like to air the ball out a little bit.”

Farrell will play for North Carolina coach Mack Brown.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Hersey’s Logan Farrell runs for a touchdown after catching a screen pass against Prospect in 2023 in Mount Prospect.

“Mack Brown is just an absolute legend,” Farrell said. “Freddie Kitchens is my position coach, I mean, he’s been in the NFL for years. He’s just an amazing dude.”

With the 2024 season just under two weeks away, Gumino and his teammates prepare without two top weapons, Carson Grove, a record-breaking receiver for the Huskies who will play for Northwestern in the fall, and Farrell.

“It made me step up as a leader for the young kids,” Gumino said. “We’re changing up the little things, but everything is really like (Grove) was never here. I think these guys here are very motivated from what he left here and I’m excited to get to work with them.”

Hersey finished undefeated in the regular season, before falling to eventual state runner-up Downers Grove North.

The Huskies open the 2024 season at Warren on Aug. 30.

“I wasn’t really planning on playing at a Big Ten, Power 5 school,” Gumino said. “So it was just crazy when they offered me. I was like starstruck because that doesn’t happen, especially in the Midwest. (The offer) made me think I am good enough to play in the power five, good enough to play in the Big Ten, and I really appreciate that staff for taking the chance on me.”