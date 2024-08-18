Illinoisans to take center stage at Democratic convention

Democratic National Convention organizers released a list of key speakers for the event which opens Monday at the United Center in Chicago, and it has a strong Illinois presence. AP

Fitting of its location in the Windy City, the Democratic National Convention opening Monday in Chicago will feature a distinctly Illinois flavor.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, former first lady and Chicago native Michelle Obama, former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, who grew up in Park Ridge, all will receive prime speaking spots in the four-day convention at the United Center.

Johnson, who was raised in Elgin and received two degrees from Aurora University, will lead off Monday, when President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden also are scheduled to address delegates, organizers announced Sunday. Pritzker will speak Tuesday.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will deliver the vice presidential acceptance speech on Wednesday, and Vice President Kamala Harris, now the Democrats’ nominee, will deliver her acceptance speech Thursday.

The days and times of other speakers was not announced, but besides Clinton and the Obamas, they include: Second gentleman Doug Emhoff; former President Bill Clinton; Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer; and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

The theme of each night also was released Sunday. They are “For the People” (Monday); “A Bold Vision for America’s Future” (Tuesday); “A Fight for Our Freedoms” (Wednesday); and “For Our Future” (Thursday).

The convention will air from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday.