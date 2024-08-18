Large protests expected at DNC, and these suburban activists will be there

Workers set up security perimeter fencing on North Wolcott Avenue near West Washington Boulevard outside the United Center in preparation for the Democratic National Convention. AP

Along with an unprecedented nomination, the Democratic National Convention is expected to break new ground this week with a flood of protesters from across the nation coming to Chicago.

Among those rallying on issues ranging from the Israel/Hamas war to abortion and universal health care will be numerous local stakeholders.

One of the largest demonstrations expected is the “March on the DNC 2024,” set for noon Monday as the convention kicks off. The pro-Palestinian coalition leading the march also wants to call attention to the mass incarceration of minorities and deportation of immigrants, organizers said.

Taking part will be Palatine resident Farzeen Harunani, who previously called on her hometown’s village council to pass a resolution advocating for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Harunani said American foreign policy changes little from one presidential administration to another, and has a double standard when it comes to Israel and the Palestinians.

“What changes is domestic policy and rhetoric. Palestine is going to be destroyed no matter who is the president,” she said. “Everyone supplies money to Israel and doesn't consider war crimes to be a bad thing when they happen to Palestinians.

“I don't think that Hamas is a moral, just group of people,” Harunani added. “My stance is literally, don't do war crimes.”

A security perimeter was installed around the United Center in Chicago last week ahead of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. AP

The Israeli-American Council, a nonprofit organization that describes itself as an advocate for the American Jewish community, also sought to march during the DNC but was denied a permit.

Instead, the council on Tuesday will stage Hostage Square Chicago, featuring Israeli artists, speakers and relatives of those kidnapped by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack. It will be located in a private lot close to the convention site and references a similar site in Tel Aviv.

Chicagoan Jeff Aeder, a pro-Israel activist and real estate investor helping to organize the event, said the goal is to ensure the victims are remembered.

“The thinking behind it is to present an opinion that is held by the majority of Americans that support Israel, and that is that we need the hostages back home,” Aeder said.

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, a Jewish Democrat from Highland Park, noted “I appreciate IAC for setting up the art display to remember all those taken violently by Hamas on Oct. 7 and keep those still in captivity top of mind.”

Also making a point will be the Bodies Outside of Unjust Laws: Coalition for Reproductive Justice and LGBTQ+ Liberation. The coalition’s priorities include expanding access to abortion and reproductive health care.

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling speaks to reporters in Chicago on Aug. 13. Snelling appeared with city officials and Derek Mayer, left, U.S. Secret Service deputy special agent in charge, to talk about the city's readiness to host the Democratic National Convention that starts Monday. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford) AP

Protesters planned to walk Sunday from Michigan Avenue and Wacker Drive to Grant Park, hoping to get the attention of delegates a short distance away at Navy Pier, where the DNC hosted a welcome gala.

“One of the main focuses of the march is to show that there’s a ton of popular support for abortion access,” the coalition’s Anne Rumberger said last week.

But beyond that, “we’re demonstrating to show the extreme popularity of taking a position that goes beyond restoring Roe. v. Wade, which is obviously better than what we have now nationwide with no abortion protection. (But) a large part of our contingent are very focused on getting universal health care and Medicaid for all,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Aurora-based Pro-Life Action League plans to hang banners on the Eisenhower Expressway protesting abortion Monday.

“Democrats claim to be on the side of ‘the little guy’ — the poor, the marginalized, the forgotten. But when it comes to unborn children — who are literally the ‘littlest’ among us — Kamala Harris and Tim Walz believe they deserve no legal protection. Their support for no-limits abortion is extreme and disturbing,” Pro-Life Action League Project Coordinator John Jansen said.

The city has set up speakers platforms at Park 578 and Union Park, near the stadium. Activists can make remarks for up to 45 minutes at the sites.

Chicago police Supt. Larry Snelling said last week the force had been preparing for the convention with federal and state law enforcement since it was announced in April 2023. The city’s officers will be reinforced by hundreds of officers from other agencies.

“We want to make sure that everyone who’s coming to the city of Chicago, all of our residents, everyone that’s participating is safe. This is our first priority,” he said.