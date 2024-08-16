Strike by drivers hits Chicago paratransit riders

Pace warned paratransit riders in Chicago Friday about delays and reduced capacity on vehicles after workers with contractor SCR Medical Transportation went on strike.

The action came after SCR Medical Transportation drivers voted to authorize a walkout Wednesday, leaders with Teamsters Local 727 said.

Drivers for a Pace paratransit contractor are on strike, impacting riders in Chicago. Courtesy of Pace

“Service will continue to be provided, but this will likely impact service in the city of Chicago, resulting in limited capacity and service delays,” Pace administrators announced in a statement on their website.

“If a trip is not essential, we kindly ask passengers to consider postponing it. ADA Paratransit riders are also asked to consider Chicago’s Taxi Access Program and the Rideshare Access Program as alternative transit options. Pace will continue to monitor the situation and will keep riders informed as more information becomes available.”

The regional bus agency provides paratransit service to passengers with disabilities in both Chicago and the suburbs.

Teamsters officials contended Pace was “paying workers below the industry standard. These determined workers beat back a nasty union-busting campaign by the employer and became Teamsters, and now, they will do everything in their power to secure the fair contract that they deserve,” Local 727 Secretary-Treasurer John T. Coli Jr. said in a statement.

The labor action also affects some Chicago Public Schools students, officials said.

Pace noted that Metra and CTA will waive fares for ADA paratransit passengers in Chicago as the labor action continues.