Pedestrian killed trying to cross Elmhurst Road in Des Plaines

A 41-year-old man was killed trying to cross Elmhurst Road near Kathleen Drive in Des Plaines late Thursday.

Des Plaines police said the man was struck at about 9:30 p.m. by a Toyota Highlander traveling north on Elmhurst Road from Dempter Street.

The driver of the Toyota was uninjured and cooperating with the crash investigation, which is ongoing, police officials said.

The unnamed pedestrian was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy was performed Friday. The results are pending.