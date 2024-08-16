Jimmy’s Restaurant in Des Plaines closed, sold to new owner

The future of the closed Jimmy's Restaurant in Des Plaines is up in the air.

On Aug. 6, River Rand Development LLC closed on a purchase of the restaurant and sports bar, 1440 Rand Road, said Jeff Rogers, Des Plaines’ director of community and economic development.

As of Friday, the purchaser had not applied for business licensing through the city, Rogers said.

A River Rand Development representative was reached but could not provide information Friday.

Mimi Stergios, the majority owner of the trust representing Jimmy's, 1440 Rand LLC, was unable to be reached on deadline.

“There had been a lot of speculation about the sale for the last year,” Rogers said.

“We had a half-dozen inquiries from potential investors, but none of them were associated with that particular LLC, River Rand Development,” he said.

Rogers expected a proposal for a new use to come soon.

The area is zoned as a general commercial district, the most common zoning for retail and restaurants, Rogers said.