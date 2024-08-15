Why you should think twice before posting back-to-school photos online

With summer break ending and classes resuming across the suburbs this month, the Better Business Bureau is warning parents and students to protect themselves from back-to-school scams. Daily Herald File Photo

It’s a back-to-school tradition — the kids line up donning new clothes, stuffed backpacks and big smiles while their parents snap a photo to mark the end of summer and the return to classes.

But you might want to think twice before posting those photos to social media, the Better Business Bureau is warning.

“Every student is at potential risk, from preschoolers to graduate students,” BBB President and CEO Steve J. Bernas said in an alert this week. “The threats include identity theft, financial loss, and even safety concerns. It’s important for parents and children to remain vigilant.”

Though seemingly harmless enough, the BBB notes that back-to-school photos often include kids holding a sign displaying their names, grade, school and other personal info.

Scammers could use that information to steal the student’s identity or try to earn his or her trust. Or they could use it against others, such as the so-called “grandparent” phone scam in which swindlers pose a child in trouble to trick a grandparent or relative into sending money.

The BBB says parent should also be mindful of including addresses or school names in the background of a photo.

“The good news is that technology also provides products to consider that may help with safety,” Bernas said. “Parents can investigate the gadgets and apps available to know their child’s location and monitor what they see online. You can even see your child’s emails with one product. Another blocks inappropriate material.”

It’s not just the younger students who need to be protected, the BBB says. College and graduate students can be targeted through bogus credit card offers and school tuition scams. The latter includes fake texts, emails or phone messages purporting to be from the dean or treasurer’s office demanding payment.