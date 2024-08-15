advertisement
Naperville police investigating shooting on Inland Circle

Posted August 15, 2024 10:29 pm
Alicia Fabbre
 

Naperville police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon in the 700 block of Inland Circle.

One person was transported to the hospital for an apparent gunshot wound. Police did not have additional information about the victim’s condition as of 5 p.m.

Police were called to the 700 block of Inland Circle around 1:36 p.m. for the shooting, according to a news release.

A preliminary investigation shows the victim and offender knew each other, according to police.

“The shooting appears to have been a targeted incident and there is no apparent threat to the community,” police said in a written statement.

Police are following tips to locate the offender, who they believe fled the area.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 548-2955 or email napervillecrimetips@naperville.il.us.

