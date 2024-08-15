advertisement
News

Arlington Heights firefighters rescue residents trapped in townhouse blaze

Posted August 15, 2024 9:11 am
Jake Griffin
 

Several residents of a townhouse complex in Arlington Heights were rescued by firefighters late Wednesday following a kitchen fire.

Firefighters were called to the complex on the 1500 block of Pheasant Trail Lane at about 8 p.m.

One resident suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation trying to extinguish the blaze and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Trapped residents were rescued from a second-floor balcony. No other injuries were reported.

Four units were left uninhabitable by the blaze. No damage estimate was immediately available.

The fire remains under investigation.

Eight neighboring agencies assisted.

