Arlington Heights firefighters rescue residents trapped in townhouse blaze
Several residents of a townhouse complex in Arlington Heights were rescued by firefighters late Wednesday following a kitchen fire.
Firefighters were called to the complex on the 1500 block of Pheasant Trail Lane at about 8 p.m.
One resident suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation trying to extinguish the blaze and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Trapped residents were rescued from a second-floor balcony. No other injuries were reported.
Four units were left uninhabitable by the blaze. No damage estimate was immediately available.
The fire remains under investigation.
Eight neighboring agencies assisted.
