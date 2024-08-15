Arlington Heights firefighters rescue residents trapped in townhouse blaze

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Residents were rescued by firefighters from a second-story balcony after a kitchen fire broke out in an Arlington Heights townhouse on the 1500 block of Pheasant Trail Lane around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Several residents of a townhouse complex in Arlington Heights were rescued by firefighters late Wednesday following a kitchen fire.

Firefighters were called to the complex on the 1500 block of Pheasant Trail Lane at about 8 p.m.

One resident suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation trying to extinguish the blaze and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Trapped residents were rescued from a second-floor balcony. No other injuries were reported.

Four units were left uninhabitable by the blaze. No damage estimate was immediately available.

The fire remains under investigation.

Eight neighboring agencies assisted.