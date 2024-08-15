World’s steepest dive coaster planned for Six Flags Great America

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee announced plans Thursday to debut a new a dive coaster next year featuring the world’s steepest drop and the most inversions. Courtesy of Six Flags Great America

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee announced plans Thursday to debut a new a dive coaster next year featuring the world’s steepest drop and the most inversions.

Wrath of Rakshasa, towering at 180 feet, features a cliffhanger hold which suspends riders as they face straight down a 96-degree, beyond-vertical drop, before they plummet 171 feet, Six Flags announced.

“Six Flags Great America continues to push the limits of innovation and thrills, as we introduce the world’s steepest drop with the most inversions on a dive coaster,” park President John Krajnak said in Thursday’s announcement. “Wrath of Rakshasa joins our already impressive lineup of record-breaking roller coasters and attractions at the park, demonstrating our commitment to delivering cutting-edge experiences for our guests.”

The new ride’s features include:

• Three sleek trains with three rows of passengers seated seven across;

• 3,239 feet of track;

• Five gravity-defying inversions;

• And speeds of nearly 67 mph.

Wrath of Rakshasa is a custom-designed dive roller coaster created by Bolliger & Mabillard. It is scheduled to make its debut in 2025 in the County Fair section of the park, across from the fan-favorite roller coaster, Demon.

For updates on Wrath of Rakshasa, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica.

