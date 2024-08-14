Wheaton Warrenville District 200 starts new school year

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com First-grade teacher Katie Kondak comforts one of her new students on Wednesday during the first day of the school year at Wiesbrook Elementary School in Wheaton. Kondak has been teaching for 15 years.

Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200 kicked off a new school year Wednesday with much anticipation.

Students in first through 12th grades returned to classes. Teachers at Wiesbrook Elementary in Wheaton were ready with kind, empathetic smiles to greet their students, some of whom were maybe a tad nervous about leaving their mom or the whirlwind summer behind.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com First-grade teacher Katie Kondak talks to one of her new students on the first day of classes at Wiesbrook Elementary School in Wheaton.

If parents had any first-day jitters, Superintendent Jeff Schuler delivered a welcome message about all the behind-the-scenes preparations leading to the 2024-25 school year.

“Our dedicated team of administrators, faculty and staff have been working diligently to get our buildings ready to welcome nearly 12,000 students back, and ensure our schools are equipped with the resources, programs, and support systems necessary for your child to reach their highest level of learning and personal development,” Schuler wrote.

“We are committed to providing your children with an extraordinary educational experience filled with opportunities for growth, discovery, and achievement.”

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Students head in for the first day of classes at Wiesbrook Elementary School on Wednesday in Wheaton.

The district’s youngest learners, kids in pre-K and kindergarten, will be back in school on Thursday.