Wheaton Warrenville District 200 starts new school year
Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200 kicked off a new school year Wednesday with much anticipation.
Students in first through 12th grades returned to classes. Teachers at Wiesbrook Elementary in Wheaton were ready with kind, empathetic smiles to greet their students, some of whom were maybe a tad nervous about leaving their mom or the whirlwind summer behind.
If parents had any first-day jitters, Superintendent Jeff Schuler delivered a welcome message about all the behind-the-scenes preparations leading to the 2024-25 school year.
“Our dedicated team of administrators, faculty and staff have been working diligently to get our buildings ready to welcome nearly 12,000 students back, and ensure our schools are equipped with the resources, programs, and support systems necessary for your child to reach their highest level of learning and personal development,” Schuler wrote.
“We are committed to providing your children with an extraordinary educational experience filled with opportunities for growth, discovery, and achievement.”
The district’s youngest learners, kids in pre-K and kindergarten, will be back in school on Thursday.