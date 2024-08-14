Stein out, Bocek, Richards in for Buffalo Grove trustee race

Andrew Stein

Buffalo Grove Trustee Andrew Stein said he will not run for re-election.

Meanwhile, Kevin Richards, vice chair of the village’s planning and zoning commission, said he is running for a two-year seat on the board, to fill out the unexpired term of Gregory Pike. Pike stepped down and was replaced by Denice Bocek.

Bocek said she is running for one of the four-year seats, which includes Stein’s current post.

Stein was elected in 2011 to fill out the term of ousted Trustee Lisa Stone, who was recalled after a contentious period on the board.

“It’s time to move on,” said Stein, a compliance principal for Allstate Financial Services. “I ran for the board because I wanted to see Buffalo Grove attract business.”

Denice Bocek

Stein said one of his goals when he was elected was seeing the development of the Milwaukee Avenue corridor. When Buffalo Grove annexed its portion of the corridor in 2003, the home Stein has lived in since 1987 was included.

Stein said he focused on bringing Woodman’s to the corridor.

“Knowing that when Woodman’s comes to an area, it attracts other businesses that want to develop,” he said.

Kevin RIchards, left, seen with former planning and zoning commission chairman and current village Trustee Frank Cesario, said he is running for a two-year term on the village board. Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyhherald.com

Richards is president of a cybersecurity software company.

He said he has been on the planning and zoning commission for six years, playing a role in the planning of such projects as The Clove and Bison Crossing.

His volunteer experience includes serving on the Information Systems Security Association. In Buffalo Grove, he has coached flag football and softball.

“I think it is an important thing to give back to the community,” he said. “I think the mission of the planning and zoning commission is a great one.”

Bocek works in commercial real estate development. Her projects include the Children’s Memorial Hospital redevelopment.

“I feel like we’re going in a good direction,” she said. “We still have a lot of community development work to do. We have some infrastructure work that we want to get done. So, I feel like I can play a really productive and positive role being on the village board.”