Anderson Humane to hold Adopt & Shop event in Geneva

Anderson Humane and the Geneva Chamber of Commerce will hold an Adopt & Shop event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in downtown Geneva.

The event will feature a variety of dogs and puppies for adoption, with adoption counselors available to assist. A “pup passport” will be available at participating retailers or the Chamber of Commerce office on Third Street.

The passport will guide attendees up and down Third, First and State streets, with stops at participating businesses to meet the pups.

Collect stamps from each location for a chance to win a Geneva Chamber gift card.