Riot Fest returning to Douglass Park, scrapping plans for Bridgeview location

Fans cheer as the Viagra Boys perform on day two of Riot Fest in Douglass Park in 2023. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Just two months after news broke that Riot Fest was moving out of Douglass Park and heading to southwest suburban SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview for its 2024 edition, festival organizers on Wednesday announced the music extravaganza is returning to its Chicago home next month.

According to Wednesday’s announcement from the Chicago Park District, 24tth Ward Ald. Monique Scott and fest organizers, “strong support from the North Lawndale leadership and community” was among the key reasons for the location about-face. The festival is slated to run Sept. 20-22.

The announcement also noted discussions with the park district “about a longer-term partnership that will secure the future of the festival in Chicago” are part of the deal.

