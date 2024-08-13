Live steam: Beloved ‘Big Boy’ locomotive will stop in Illinois on comeback tour

Union Pacific’s Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 drew tens of thousands to West Chicago in July 2019. It will return to Illinois in September as part of the “Heartland of America Tour.” Daily Herald File Photo

It’s powerful, charismatic and can draw an adoring crowd of thousands.

No, not a presidential candidate. Rather, it’s the return of Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 to Illinois this fall.

The vintage steam-powered locomotive — the largest in the world — attracted about 45,000 people during a West Chicago stop in 2019, which was part of a larger tour.

A second road trip, the “Heartland of America Tour,” starts in late August and wraps up in October.

Illinois’ first sighting of Big Boy comes at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 6, at the Sterling Marketplace, Sterling, for 15 minutes.

A longer visit is set for Sept. 8 in Rochelle. The locomotive will be on view from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Union Pacific Global III Terminal, 2701 Intermodal Drive.

Other Illinois whistle stops are scheduled for: Sept. 9 — 8:45 a.m. in Rochelle and 5 p.m. in Watseka; and Sept. 10 — 9 a.m. in Villa Grove and 12:15 p.m. in Nokomis.

The world’s largest steam locomotive, Big Boy No. 4014, is coming to Illinois in September as part of a commemorative tour. Courtesy of Union Pacific

Union Pacific commissioned 25 Big Boys, including No. 4014, which were delivered in 1941. Each stretched 132 feet long and weighed 1.2 million pounds. Their frames were jointed to allow the unusually long engines to safely navigate curves in mountainous terrain.

No. 4014 was completed in December 1941 and was taken out of service in December 1961 after logging more than 1 million miles, UP officials said. The engine was restored and went on tour in 2019 to mark the 150th anniversary of completing the Transcontinental Railroad.

The Big Boy locomotives, which burned coal, were invaluable during World War II, hauling raw materials and military equipment.

Other states on this year’s tour include Wyoming, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.

For more information and schedule details, go to up.com/heritage/steam/schedule/index.