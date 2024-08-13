Festivals Aug. 16-22: Taste of Glen Ellyn, Little Bear Ribfest, ZooBrew and more

7th heaven will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, as part of the Taste of Glen Ellyn. Courtesy of Glen Ellyn Chamber of Commerce

Starts before Friday

Taste of Glen Ellyn: 5-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 15-16, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in the College of DuPage parking lot No. 6, on the southwest corner of Lambert and College Road in Glen Ellyn. Live entertainment, food, beverages, business expos, carnival rides and more. Music schedule: Cheap Monarchy from 6-7:30 p.m. and Hi Infidelity from 8-10 p.m. Thursday; Bad Medicine from 6-7:30 p.m. and Libido Funk Circus from 8-10 p.m. Friday; and School of Rock from noon to 2:30 p.m., Vital Signs from 3-5 p.m., Sealed With a Kiss from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and 7th heaven from 8-10 p.m. Saturday. Free. glenellynchamber.com/taste-of-glen-ellyn2024.

Friday, Aug. 16

Lunch in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, in Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Live music and food vendors. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Evanston’s Art and Big Fork Festival features more than 150 juried artists showcasing their work Friday through Sunday, Aug. 16-18. Courtesy of Amdur Productions

Evanston Art and Big Fork Festival: Noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17-18, at 800 Church St., Evanston. Shop from more than 150 juried artists and artisans, including paintings, sculpture, photography, handmade jewelry, furniture and home accessories, mixed media work, glass, wood, wearable art and art made from recycled materials. Free. amdurproductions.com/event/evanston-art-and-big-fork.

Giancarlo Esposito will appear Friday, Aug. 16, and Sunday, Aug. 18, at Fan Expo Chicago at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Courtesy of Aaron Cynic

Fan Expo Chicago: 4-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Comic and pop culture convention featuring comics, celebrity appearances, cosplay, gaming, anime, celebrity photo ops and more. Tickets start at $38. fanexpohq.com/fanexpochicago.

Fan Expo Chicago returns to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont Friday through Sunday, Aug. 16-18. Courtesy of Aaron Cynic

Fox Lake Mayor’s Fish Fry: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Lakefront Park Building, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. All-you-can-eat fish fry. $10 for adults, $9 for seniors 65 and older, and $5 for kids 8 and younger. (224) 225-1404 or foxlake.org.

Montgomery Fest: 4-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Montgomery Park, 301 N. River St., Montgomery. Live entertainment, carnival, food vendors, petting zoo, a car show from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a parade at 1 p.m. Sunday and fireworks at 9 p.m. Sunday and more. Music includes American English at 8 p.m. Friday, Senora Dinamita at 8 p.m. Saturday and Hi-Infidelity at 7 p.m. Sunday. Free. montgomeryil.org.

Moose Cruise Nights: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, in the show lot at Warren and Forest avenues in Downers Grove. See vintage muscle cars, convertibles and classic cars. Free. dgmoose.net/moose-cruise-night.

Bands, Brews & BBQ: 4:30-10:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16; 3:30-10:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; and 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Petersen Park, 4300 Peterson Park Road, McHenry. Bands, food, craft beers and more. Music schedule: John Todd Band at 5 p.m. and Jimmy Nick at 8 p.m. Friday; RealTime Noise at 4 p.m., Recaptured — A Tribute to Journey at 6:15 p.m. and 8 Miles South at 8:45 p.m. Saturday; and John Ballantyne’s Crazy Heart at noon, Tennessee Whiskey at 2 p.m., and Wildwood Country at 4:15 p.m. Sunday. Advance daily tickets are $7.50; free for kids 12 and younger; three-day weekend pass is $20 or $25 at the gate; VIP ticket (VIP tent plus four premium drink tickets) is $75. mrbbb.com.

Elburn Days: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Lions Park, 500 S. Filmore St., Elburn. Carnival rides, live music, food, craft show and more. Beer garden has a separate family area. elburnlions.com/elburn-days.

Grayslake Summer Days: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in downtown Grayslake. Live music, food, rides, games, pie-eating contests, bingo, parade on Saturday and more. grayslakechamber.com.

Naper Nights: 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 16-17, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Americana Rock with Old Shoe at 6 p.m. and Samantha Fish at 8 p.m. Friday. Pop Hits Party with One Night Band featuring the music of Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Bruno Mars, Lizzo and more at 6 p.m. and Taylor Swift tribute Sparks Fly at 8 p.m. Saturday. Food and alcoholic beverages for purchase. $20; $15 for kids 4-12. Tickets: NaperNights.org.

Skyline Sessions Concert Series: 5-9 p.m. Friday and Thursday, Aug. 16 and 22, at the Wave Wall Stage at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Ur Mom at 5 p.m. and wht.rbt.obj at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Xtreme Latin Dance Company and DJ Nabor at 5 p.m., DJ Nabor at 6:30 p.m. and Band Carpio y su Clave Maestra at 8 p.m. Thursday. Free. navypier.org.

Downtown Wheaton Summer Music Series: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Suzette's Creperie, 211 W. Front St., Wheaton; and 5:30, 6 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Suzette's Creperie and Adelle’s, 535 W. Liberty Drive, Wheaton. Performances by The Shy Sheks on Friday; and Judy Roberts and Greg Fishman at 5:30 p.m. at Suzette’s Creperie, Nathan Fisher at 6 p.m. at Adelle’s and Wheaton Dad Band at 7 p.m. Saturday. For a schedule, see downtownwheaton.com/summermusic.

Friday Night Live: 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Main Street train station in Downers Grove. Handsome Devils will perform. Free. downtowndg.org.

Fridays Rock! & Roll in Meadows Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Kimball Hill Park, 3266 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Sean McKee Band and Chicago Experience will perform. Free. cityrm.org.

Glenwood Avenue Arts Festival: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Glenwood Avenue, on Morse between Wayne and Greenview and Glenwood between Pratt and Lunt, Chicago. Showcases more than 100 artists and craftworkers of all disciplines, including painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, glass, textile, metal and mixed media. Free. glenwoodave.org.

Little Bear Ribfest: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, and 4-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills. Blues music, local rib vendors, beer, wine and bourbon-tasting. Music from The Mike Wheeler Band at 7 p.m. and Mississippi Heat at 9 p.m. Friday and Denise La Grassa Band at 5 p.m., Altered Five Blues Band at 7 p.m., and Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. at 9 p.m. Saturday. $5. vhparkdistrict.org/event/ribfest.

Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Memorial Park Bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Opener Our So-Called Band (rock band from Buffalo Grove covering 1990s rock, alternative, pop and grunge) from 6-7:15 p.m. and Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press plus a top-tier light show from 8-9:30 p.m. $10. Tickets: memorialparkwheaton.com.

STC Live!: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, and Wednesday, Aug. 21, on 1st Street Plaza; at Whiskey Bend, 222 W. Main St., St. Charles; and at Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling Company, 106 S. Riverside Ave., St. Charles. Paul and Jay at 1st Street Plaza and Shea Marie at Whiskey Bend on Friday, and Dennis O'Brien at 1st Street Plaza and Jim Green at Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling Company on Wednesday. Free. stcalliance.org/stclive.

Hawthorn Woods Concerts in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Hawthorn Woods Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Saturday June Band will perform. Free. vhw.org.

Get the Led Out, A Celebration of “The Mighty Zep”: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. $24. Gates open at 6 p.m. paramountaurora.com/events/get-the-led-out-2024.

Moonlight Movies: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Cantigny Parade Field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Outdoor screening of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (2001). Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Concessions and beer, wine, cocktails and soft drinks for purchase. $10 per car. cantigny.org/events.

Movie in the Park: 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Frontier Park, 1933 N. Kennicott Drive, Arlington Heights. Watch “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” Bring blankets and chairs. Free. ahpd.org/events/movie-in-the-park---super-mario-bros.

Hawthorn Woods Movies in the Park: Dusk Friday, Aug. 16, at Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. See “Elemental.” Free. vhw.org.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Fox Lake Cardboard Boat Race and Youth Fishing Derby: Fishing derby from 8-11 a.m. and boat race at noon Saturday, Aug. 17, at Lakefront Park, 71 Nippersink Blvd., Fox Lake. Fishing derby includes giveaways, music, snacks and prizes. Participants 16 and younger do not need a fishing license. Registration for the cardboard boat race is $15, or $30 for registration and a boatbuilding kit. (224) 225-1404 or foxlake.org.

Blueberry Festival and Corn Boil: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17-18, at Windy Acres Farm Stand, 37W446 Fabyan Parkway, Geneva. Blueberry-themed treats, live entertainment, petting zoo and more. $17.99; free for kids younger than 2. windyacresfarmstand.com.

Cosley Zoo Anniversary Celebration Day: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. On Aug. 17, 1974, Cosley Animal Farm opened. The celebration includes a scavenger hunt, giveaways, treats and more. Regular admission. cosleyzoo.org.

Hampshire Farmers and Outdoor Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Hampshire Commons, 113 W. Oak Knoll Drive, Hampshire. Farm-to-table goods, handmade items, packaged food, sweets, artisanal gifts and more. facebook.com/HampshireFarmersMarket.

Patrons peruse the art fair during a previous Ray Bradbury’s Dandelion Wine Fine Arts Festival at Bowen Park in Waukegan. This year’s event is Saturday, Aug. 17. Courtesy of the Waukegan Park District

Ray Bradbury’s Dandelion Wine Fine Arts Festival: 11 a.m. to 4:51 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Bowen Park, 1800 N. Sheridan Road, Waukegan. Features an art fair, live music and performances, art projects and more in honor of one of Waukegan’s favorite sons. Free. waukeganparks.org.

ZooBrew: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Sip on beer while visiting the animals. Ages 21 and older. $65; $45 designated driver. VIP $100; VIP designated driver $60. brookfieldzoo.org/zoobrew.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the East Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. mplions.org/cruise-nights.

Shakespeare in the Park “Twelfth Night”: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in Lords Park, off Grand Boulevard, Elgin. Goodly Creatures puts on Shakespeare’s romantic comedy. Free. goodlycreatures.com.

World Famous Wheaton Illinois All Night Flea Market: 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Indoor and outdoor vendors. Runs rain or shine. $10 at the gate; free for kids 12 and younger with an adult. Free parking. zurkopromotions.com.

Park Palooza: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Berens Park, 493 N. Oaklawn Ave., Elmhurst. Live music, kids’ activities, games, beer garden and more. Music from Industrial Drive from 4-5:30 p.m. and Nashville Electric Co. from 6-8 p.m. Food trucks include Spoon Burger, Serna’s Grill, Mario’s Cart, Tacos El Amigazo, Flyin' Hawaiian, Kimmer’s Ice Cream, Brown’s Chicken and Smallcakes Cupcakery. Rain or shine. Parking is available at Wagner Community Center. Sponsored by the Elmhurst Park District. Free. epd.org/news/park-palooza.

Wave Wall Moves: 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Presented in partnership with See Chicago Dance, this live outdoor performance series features Ballet 5:8 and Chicago Ballet Arts on the Wave Wall Stage. Free. navypier.org.

Grayslake Summer Days Parade: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, stepping off at Grayslake Central School, 400 N. Lake St., Grayslake. Free. grayslakechamber.com.

ArtWauk: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in the Arts & Entertainment District, 2001 Belvedere Road, Waukegan. The celebration of arts in downtown Waukegan and the Belvidere Mall includes art exhibits, musicians and performances. artwauk.com.

Noche Caribeña: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. The Puerto Rican Arts Alliance presents a free evening concert spanning the genres of Puerto Rican and Afro-Caribbean folk, popular Latin American, big band, salsa, ballads, bomba and plena interpretations performed by Chicago artists on the Lake Stage in Polk Bros. Park. navypier.org.

Wave Wall Wax: 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Chicago DJs Axsent, DJ Lego & Charlie Glitch perform on the Wave Wall Stage. Free. navypier.org.

JUMP: America’s Van Halen Experience: 6-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Memorial Park Bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. A Bon Jovi Experience (Bon Jovi tribute band) performs from 6-7:15 p.m. and JUMP (Van Halen tribute band) plays from 8-9:30 p.m. $10. Tickets: memorialparkwheaton.com.

Lombard’s Cruise Nights and Summer Concert Series: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, on South Park Avenue, Lombard. Celebrating its 25th season with classic and custom cars night, live music and kids’ activities, including face painting, balloon artists, magic shows and more. Live music from 6-9 p.m. Blues Brothers tribute Blooze Brothers will perform classic rock, Motown and more. villageoflombard.org/cruisenights.

Cantigny GLOW is an adults-only party at Cantigny Park in Wheaton at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Courtesy of Glenn Kaupert

Cantigny GLOW: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Party in a simulated City of Light while enjoying fluorescent cocktails, colorful fashion, glow-in-the-dark games, live music and more. Adults only. $50. Register: cantigny.org.

Summer Breeze Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. The Spring Valley Concert Band will perform. Free. parkfun.com.

Star Party & Family Campfire: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Nature Center at Spring Valley, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Star-related activities, including using a telescope to view the summer constellations and planets, and roast marshmallows around a campfire. $3; $12 per family; free for kids 2 and younger. parkfun.com.

Poi Dog Pondering: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. The band is celebrating its 40th anniversary. $40. Gates open at 6 p.m. paramountaurora.com/events/poi-dog-pondering-2024.

Navy Pier Summer Fireworks: 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, and 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Free. navypier.org.

Sunday, Aug. 18

Walneck’s Motorcycle Swap Meet: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. New and used motorcycle parts of all types and brands, leathers, sewing, jewelry, toys and more. Rain or shine. $10 for ages 15 and older. walneckswap.com.

Elmhurst French Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, in a city parking lot at Park and Prospect avenues, Elmhurst. European-style market. bensidounusa.com/elmhurst.

Sample variations of the Bloody Mary at Highwood’s annual Bloody Mary Fest Sunday, Aug. 18, at Everts Park. Daily Herald File Photo

Bloody Mary Fest: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Mixologists and vendors will compete for the Proud Mary Award for the best Bloody Mary. Free. celebratehighwood.org/bloody-mary-fest.

Lindenhurst Artisan Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Lindenhurst Center, 2082 E. Grand Ave., Lindenhurst. A family market featuring the creativity of local artisans and makers, food vendors, kids’ activities, a book signing with YA author Zee Lacson, caricatures, glitter tattoos, live music and more. Free. facebook.com/hteventspopup.

St. Mark Summer Festival: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 200 S. Willie, Mount Prospect. Features Latin and Caribbean music from Callaloo and Broadway show tunes from Tim Spelbring. Admission includes a burger, hot dog or brat, plus an ice cream treat. $10 adults, free for kids. stmarkmp.org.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Cantigny Park parade field, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Gizzae will perform. $20 per car; season pass available. cantigny.org/events.

Monday, Aug. 19

Project Nostalgia: 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Memorial Park Bandshell, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Project Nostalgia plays classic rock to contemporary hits. Free. memorialparkwheaton.com.

Water Flicks: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. See a screening of “Weird Science” at the Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park. Free. navypier.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

Food Truck Round Up: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Library Plaza, 1501 Ellinwood St., Des Plaines. Food trucks, live music and create art on the chalk wall. Free. desplaines.org/foodtruckroundup.

Wauconda Cruise Nights: 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Route 176 and West Mill Street, Wauconda. Cars on display and family-friendly activities. Free to cruisers and spectators. waucondacruisenight.com.

South Elgin Cruise Night: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Panton Mill Park parking lot, Water Street, South Elgin. Show off your ride. No registration required. Concessions available. southelgin.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. A selection of food trucks will be available. lakezurich.org.

Car Fun on 21: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, on Church and Cook streets, Libertyville. Classic car show featuring cars, trucks and motorcycles 25 years and older, music and food from Rosati’s Pizza. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Party in the Park: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. Live music, kids’ activities, concessions and more. Free. we-goparks.org/special-events.

South Elgin Summer Concert Series: 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. Tennessee Whiskey will perform. Free. southelgin.com.

Wickstrom Lincoln Concert Series: 6:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Arboretum of South Barrington, 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. ARRA will perform. Food for purchase. Free. shopthearb.com.

Glen Ellyn Jazz in the Park: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. The Glen Ellyn Jazz Ensemble will perform. Bring a blanket, lawn chairs and a picnic dinner. Free. gepark.org.

Itasca Outdoor Concert: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Depot Museum, 101 N. Catalpa, Itasca. The Prissillas will perform. Free. itascaparkdistrict.com/239/Summer-Concert-Series.

Westmont Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Veterans Memorial Park, 55 E. Richmond St., Westmont. Mr. Myers will perform Caribbean rock and reggae. Bring picnic baskets, lawn chairs and blankets. Free. westmontparks.org.

Thursday, Aug. 22

Bolingbrook’s Street Markets at the Promenade: 4-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, on South Sandburg Way at The Promenade, 631 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. Fresh beef, pork, chicken, eggs and produce, honey, crafters, artisans and more. Santana tribute Soul Sacrifice will perform from 7-9 p.m. on The Row. Bring a lawn chair. Free. shoppingpromenade.com/events or facebook.com/streetmarketsatthepromenade.

Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursday, Aug. 22, at Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. A rotating selection of food trucks and live entertainment in the Ravinia District. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com/food-truck-thursdays.

Summer Wine Walk: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in downtown Wheaton. Admission includes 12, 1-ounce tastings of wines and live music. Check in begins at 4 p.m. $35; $50 for VIP. downtownwheaton.com/events.

Rock 'N Wheels: 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Village Green, 1 Friendship Plaza, and historical museum campus, Addison. Music from Skid Row tribute 18 and Life at 6:30 and Buckcherry at 8 p.m., food vendors, kids’ activities, interactive DJ and more. Car show along Lake Street. Craft and Vintage Fair, museum open house and portrayals and demonstrations until 8 p.m. at the museum campus. ItHappensInAddison.com.

Infinity will perform hits from Journey, Boston, Styx, Queen and more at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Depot in East Dundee as part of the Thirsty Thursdays concert series. Courtesy of Infinity

Thirsty Thursdays: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Infinity will perform hits from Journey, Boston, Styx, Queen and more. Beverages and food for purchase. Bring a lawn chair. Free. eastdundee.net.

Plaza Concert Series: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Wheeling Town Center, 351 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Dry County Line will perform. Food and beverages for purchase. Free. thewheelingtowncenter.com/events.

It’s Thursday Concerts: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Antioch Bandshell, 900 Skidmore Drive, Antioch. Serendipity will perform. Free. antioch.il.gov.

Rockin’ in the Park Summer Concert Series: 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Slippery When Wet will perform, culminating with a musical fireworks display. Food and beverage tents on the park’s great lawn. Free. rosemont.com/thepark/calendar.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series: 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Harmony Park, 7 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. The Chicago Experience will perform. Free. vah.com/explore/sounds_of_summer_concerts.php.

Ongoing

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 2, off I-94 at the Illinois/Wisconsin border. Step back in time with food, games, costumes, theme weekends and more. $40 for adults; $15 for kids 5-12; and free for kids 4 and younger. renfair.com/Bristol.

Dinos Alive: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays; and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 31 at the Exhibition Hub Art Center Chicago, 2367 W. Logan Blvd., Chicago. See over 80 specimens of life-size, moving dinosaur replicas; interact with sea giants in a virtual aquarium; take part in interactive and educational experiences and more. $17.90-$30.90. dinosaliveexhibit.com.