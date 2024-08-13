Dining out: Get a taste from ‘The Bear’ at The Graceful Ordinary
Fans of FX’s “The Bear” can head to St. Charles to get a taste from a chef featured on the show, while we also have some news that could help you look on the bright side during your next layover at O’Hare.
‘Bear’ in mind
A chef featured in season two of FX’s “The Bear” is doing a “Big City Burger Collab” with the folks from The Graceful Ordinary in St. Charles.
Rob Levitt, head chef and butcher from Publican Quality Meats, is teaming up with chef Chris Curren for a limited-time addition to TGO’s late-night bar menu. The PQM Burger features an eight-ounce tavern-style burger with grilled Spanish onions, PQM’s special burger sauce, melted white Cheddar, and bread and butter pickles, all stacked between a homemade potato bun.
The $18 burger will be on the bar menu, available from 9 p.m. to close Thursday through Saturday, from Aug. 22 to Sept. 1.
Welcome to the neighborhood(s)
A handful of new spots for food and drink have opened, or are about to, in the suburbs.
• Dirty Dough Cookies will be opening soon in Buffalo Grove, bringing their stuffed cookie experience to 127 McHenry Road.
• 7 Brew, a drive-through coffee stand that offers more than 20,000 unique drink combinations, will open soon at 1203 Iroquois Ave. in Naperville.
• Mia Francesca opened last week in Lincolnwood at 4436 W. Touhy. The Scott Harris Hospitality restaurant has numerous other suburban locations and has served authentic Italian food with a contemporary twist for more than 30 years.
Dining destination
For the fifth year in a row, O’Hare Airport has been named the winner of the “Favorite Airport Dining” award during the 10th annual Trazee Travel Awards. The Trazees are voted on annually by the publication’s readers in various categories. Trazee Travel, which targets readers ages 25-40, is the sister publication of Global Traveler magazine. Recent restaurant additions to the airport include familiar names Bar Siena and The Hampton Social.
Happy anniversary
Pub 72 Bar & Grill, at 38 E. Higgins Road in Gilberts, is hosting its 10th Anniversary Fest Friday through Sunday, Aug. 16-18. The restaurant, which has expanded over the years by adding 1,000 more square feet of dining room space, a sand volleyball court and more parking, will have live music from 7th heaven, Bad Motor Scooter, Kashmir and more during the celebration.
• Email dining news to rwest@dailyherald.com.