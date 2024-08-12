Home again: ‘Edgy’ Tim on IHSA football

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Fremd’s Sam Tyska runs in a touchdown during a game last season against Hoffman Estates.

Hello my friends, and I guess you can always go back home after all.

My name is Tim O'Halloran but 99.9% of the IHSA football world (including my own family and two adult kids) know me better as EDGYTIM, longtime publisher of EDGYTIM.com on the Rivals.com network.

My passion for the last several decades has been covering IHSA football, which includes in-depth team analysis along with year round coverage of everything football recruiting related within the state of Illinois. I cover everything IHSA football 365 days a week, 24 hours a day and have since I first launched my then AOL homepage (on dial up) to a spunky audience of 327 IHSA football fans in Year 1. Thankfully, a lot has changed and improved since those early days including the audience size — and no more dial up internet connections.

My goal from Day 1 has been to cover and bring a more in-depth focus on IHSA football. I've always been a firm believer that, despite the distance between us in this state, IHSA football has positives to offer from one end of Illinois to the other. The hard-core IHSA football fan wants to know as much news and information from everywhere across Illinois, something I have believed every day for 29 years now as a publisher.

I truly love IHSA football and I can't imagine not being at a high school football game in the fall on a Friday night. Part of my “deal” is that I travel. One Friday night I can be in Rockford for a game, and the next day in East St. Louis for another game. I'll average anywhere from 20-25,000 miles a year covering IHSA football. I spend way too much time each season at the car dealership service department and local tire shop.

I was told by a friend many years ago that if I was going to properly cover and talk about everything IHSA football on a statewide basis, I needed to actually travel the state. This has pretty much become my passion and my goal to get out to as many parts of this great state, one game at a time.

So what will I bring to you — the Daily Herald readers — this season? Everything. Each week we will tackle all kinds of issues facing IHSA football, whether on the field or off. From team rankings, recruiting news, positional rankings, playoffs and much, much more, I will try to bring you a different, broader take and, I hope, an entertaining take as well.

I'm also ready to bring my “A” game this season since you are already getting some of the best preps coverage found anywhere right here at the Daily Herald. I proudly call many of the prep writers and photographers I have crossed paths with for years as my friends. I take tremendous pride in being asked to become a part of the team here at the Daily Herald. It's truly an honor.

OK enough about me.

It's time to hit the ground running (or passing) for the 2024 IHSA Football season, and time to have some fun.

“Edgy” Tim O’Halloran is bringing his decades of prep football expertise to the Daily Herald twice a week throughout the season. Stay tuned right here for his takes on recruiting and IHSA football in general.