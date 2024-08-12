‘Great to get going’: Barrington’s back at it after reaching 8A semifinals; Lake Zurich eyes 8th straight playoffs

It is a labor of love.

Ask any high school football player and that’s what they will tell you.

And after an off-season of weight and speed training and a summer of camps and 7-on-7s, that love has come to fruition. On Monday, teams all over the state had their first official practice.

The first games will be Labor Day weekend, with most teams playing that Friday evening, Aug. 30. The game schedule is pushed back a week this year, due to the lateness of Thanksgiving. That weekend, Nov. 29 and 30th, all eight state finals will be held at Illinois State University in Normal.

Barrington, which missed a trip to the 8A finals last season when the Broncos lost to Lincoln-Way East in the semifinals, had its first practice late in the afternoon Monday.

“It is great to get going,” Barrington coach Joey Sanchez said. “It is always exciting at the beginning of the year. It is the excitement of the journey, the excitement of what’s to come and all the possibilities. We are very fortunate and blessed with our success last year that we have a lot of guys that were a part of it and some that want to be part of it now.”

Quarterback Nick Peipert threw for 2,905 yards and 35 touchdowns last season. The senior said he couldn’t wait to get back on the field this year.

“That last game last year made me grind it so hard in the off-season,” said Peipert, who recently committed to Division I St. Thomas University in Minnesota.

“I love this. I have been dreaming about playing these games the whole off-season. I have been getting ready for this.”

Jack Burzynski, who saw time last year as a junior on the defensive line, said the things he learned last year have translated to him in the off-season.

“Last year was a developmental year for me,” who has a preferred walk-on offer from Wisconsin and scholarship offers from Western Illinois, Southern Illinois and New Hampshire.

“I am hoping to follow in their footsteps. The constant grind is something you have to adapt to. I love to come out here with the guys.”

In Lake Zurich, the Bears, who have qualified for the playoffs for the last seven seasons and 20 of the last 21 years, also were anxious to begin. Lake Zurich coach Ron Planz said the feel of the first day is special.

“It is exciting to be out here,” Planz said. “You do a lot in the summer. But there is something about the August practice when it starts. Even if you are just in helmets. There is just different buzz and a different feel.”

Lake Zurich quarterback Cole Kenyon, who is committed to play baseball at Belmont as a pitcher, said the feel on a football field is special.

“I have been playing football as long as I have played baseball,” Kenyon said. “It is great to be out here, and they are so similar to me. The atmosphere here is insane. I am very excited to get things going.”

Jacob Wilk, a 6-foot-7 offensive tackle for the Bears said, he used the off-season to get his weight down from over 300 pounds to 265.

“It is better to cut the weight now,” said Wilk, who has committed to Western Michigan. “I have just felt better and better because I can move much quicker. I have been waiting for this day. I love this game. I am grateful that I am playing this sport.”

One of the major changes to football this season is that schools are allowed one full live scrimmage. Barrington and Lake Zurich will meet on Aug. 23 at Lake Zurich in what observers are calling a “Week Zero Scrimmage.”

“I think it will be a great opportunity to play against schools that you don’t normally see,” Sanchez said.

It was also the first opening day practice for new Rolling Meadows coach Robbie Gould. The former NFL kicker and Chicago Bear welcomed nearly 130 players in his program to his first official day of practice.

In a statement to the Daily Herald Gould said, “This is an exciting time of year for every high school football program. I’m excited to watch our kids compete this season. More importantly, represent the Rolling Meadows community. We can’t wait for this season to get underway.”

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com The Barrington High School varsity football team wears helmet pads as they huddle around head coach Joe Sanchez at practice at the school on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Senior Ian Tepas catches a pass at the Barrington High School varsity football practice at the school on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Defender Jack Burzynski keeps a teammate in contact at the Barrington High School varsity football practice at the school on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Quarterback Nick Peipert drops back to pass at the Barrington High School varsity football practice at the school on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Long snapper Armaan Ali takes a hike at the Barrington High School varsity football practice at the school on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Quarterback Colt Kenyon at the Lake Zurich High School varsity football practice at the school on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Linemen take a stance against trash barrels at the Lake Zurich High School varsity football practice at the school on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.