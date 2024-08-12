Rosemont bans public camping, but vows not to disturb K-pop fans sleeping outside arena

Rosemont’s Allstate Arena has hosted Korean pop concerts in recent months, drawing fans sometimes days in advance who wait in line for merchandise. A new ban on outdoor public camping won’t affect those concertgoers, village officials say. Daily Herald File Photo

On the heels of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision on homelessness, Rosemont officials Monday formally implemented a ban on public camping, but vowed not to disturb K-pop fans who have been pitching tents outside the Allstate Arena in recent months.

The high court’s 6-3 ruling on June 28 found that municipalities do not violate the Eighth Amendment’s “cruel and unusual punishment” clause by enforcing bans on people sleeping outside in public places.

Rosemont — the tiny suburb that’s home to some 4,000 residents and about 20 hotels next to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport — hasn’t experienced issues of homelessness that larger towns have, village officials admit.

But the local ban on public camping was prompted by the recent court decision and after the Illinois Municipal League drafted a model ordinance for towns to adopt.

“We do not have an issue with this. We just want to have something on our books,” Mayor Brad Stephens said during the monthly village board meeting Monday morning.

The ordinance prohibits people from sleeping or camping on any public sidewalk, street, alley, park, bench or other public right of way — declaring it a “nuisance.”

But the new rules allow exemptions for special events. Officials say that includes people waiting to get into the village-owned Allstate Arena, where people have arrived early — sometimes days in advance — for Korean pop concerts.

Though in many cases the concertgoers already have tickets for the show, fans want to be among the first in line for limited merchandise for sale, officials said.

Long lines were spotted over the weekend for two shows of the Ateez 2024 World Tour. In June, some people set up tents across the street from the arena on Lunt Avenue before two Tomorrow X Together concerts.

Stephens said the village would allow fans to put up tents outside the stadium up to four days in advance, so long as there aren’t any other events going on.

But officials also will ask for proof of entry.

“We’re going to allow it,” he said. “But we’re going to make sure they have tickets for events they’re camping for.”