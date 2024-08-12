Libertyville board to consider revised plan for Liberty Theater site

The Libertyville village board Tuesday will consider revised elements for the proposed redevelopment of the Liberty Theater property at 708 N. Milwaukee Ave., the northern gateway to downtown. Courtesy of Village of Libertyville

The Libertyville village board Tuesday will consider revised elements for the proposed redevelopment of the Liberty Theater property at 708 N. Milwaukee Ave., on the northern gateway to downtown.

Vee Enterprise, on behalf of the property’s owner, has been seeking a certificate of appropriateness for new building facades, landscaping and lighting, and related site improvements to the 1930s-era theater and property.

The theater, which has been unoccupied and boarded up for about four years, has become a sore spot for some village leaders, who cite a lack of cooperation with the unnamed owner.

As presented, the plan has been to redevelop the 1.2-acre site with an addition to the existing theater for retail uses and a restaurant, a new commercial building to the north and an apartment building to the south. How it would fit downtown has been a topic of discussion.

The village board on April 9 continued its review of the proposal to allow a representative of the owner to be present, and on June 11 requested additional information.

Representatives say several revisions have been made over the last six months to meet guidelines established by the village's historic preservation commission to maintain the architectural integrity and heritage of the area.

Once a striking example of Art Deco design, the theater's appearance has been significantly altered since it was built in 1937, petitioners say.

The new design would integrate current Art Deco features into a contemporary context to “create a space the bridges the past and present,” according to information submitted to the village.

The village board meeting begins at 8 p.m. at village hall, 118 W. Cook Ave.