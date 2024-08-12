Two restaurants coming to The Fountains in Carol Stream

Dave Oberhelman/doberhelman@dailyherald.com Carol Stream's former Bulldog Ale House, 1021 Fountain View Drive, will be converted to a Fozzy's Bar & Grill location with a projected November opening.

Carol Stream residents can look forward to two new restaurants coming to town.

Fozzy’s Bar & Grill and Barrio Taqueria & Cocina restaurants have signed leases to occupy space at The Fountains at Town Center, according to Vick Mehta, owner of Indvestia Real Estate Partners in Downers Grove.

On July 19, Indvestia closed on a purchase of the approximately 27,000-square-foot retail space along Lies Road at 1021 Fountain View Drive, Mehta said.

The retail center, constructed in 2006, lies south of a complex of townhouses, also named The Fountains at Town Center, built by Town and Country Homes in conjunction with the retail space.

With only a liquor license and minor renovations for a cosmetic update, a stage for live music and a dining area to handle at the former Bulldog Ale House location, Mehta anticipates a November opening for Fozzy’s in the nearly 7,000-square-foot space.

Mehta, who grew up in Glendale Heights, watched the Chicago Cubs win the 2016 World Series at the Bulldog Ale House.

“It’s the first thing I think of when I go there,” Mehta said.

After Bulldog closed at the end of 2023, he was intrigued with filling the space.

“I felt like it was a good value-adding opportunity for the real estate,” he said. “That’s what we specialize in, retail shopping centers — looking to improve or redevelop shopping centers that are underperforming or with vacancies and bring new life to them.”

Mehta said The Fountains at Town Center had 12,081 square feet of vacant space, 44.7% of the property, before the leases to Fozzy’s and Barrio. The projected occupancies have since reduced vacancy to 4,196 square feet.

“Getting the spaces filled, that’s always good,” said Tom Farace, Carol Stream’s planning and economic development manager.

Mehta hopes the new restaurants can increase the retail center’s profile and appeal to people throughout the village.

“Without Carol Stream having a true downtown central business district and this property’s proximity to the (Fountain View) Recreation Center, I just feel like it’s going to become a place for the community to come together to gather, share meals, and have a good time,” he said.