For the second time this year, Barrington’s police chief leaving for another suburb

Months after its longtime police chief took over the Elk Grove Village Police Department, Barrington is again seeking a new top cop, as the village is set to lose its chief to another suburb.

Lake Forest officials on Friday announced the hiring of John Burke as the city’s new police chief. The city council is scheduled to confirm his appointment at its Sept. 3 meeting.

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Police Chief John Burke (right) with wife Erica and son Danny before being sworn in as Barrington’s police chief in April. He will take over as Lake Forest’s top cop in September.

Burke was sworn in as Barrington’s chief in April, succeeding David Dorn, who held the role for a decade before being hired as Elk Grove Village’s police chief in February.

An Arlington Heights native who attended Rolling Meadows High School, Burke was a 23-year veteran of the department when he succeeded Dorn. He began as a patrol officer and rose through the ranks to detective, then patrol sergeant in 2013 and deputy chief in 2016.

At the time Burke called Barrington “a great town to work in” and supportive of its police officers.

In Lake Forest, Burke will succeed former Chief Karl Walldorf, who retired in April after 30 years with the city.

“John’s strong commitment to community partnerships and interagency collaboration will further strengthen the department’s relationship with the community,” Lake Forest Mayor Stanford Tack said in Friday’s announcement.

City Manager Jason Wicha said the city is excited to welcome Burke as its next chief.

“While there were many outstanding local and national candidates, John’s extensive leadership experience and emphasis on employee growth and training will continue the tradition of integrity and service in the Lake Forest Police Department,” he said.

Burke said he is honored to have the opportunity.

“The Lake Forest Police Department is well-known for its professionalism and strong emphasis on community engagement,” he said. “I look forward to working alongside such a respected group of officers to continue delivering exemplary service and fostering strong relationships with the Lake Forest community.”