advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Six families forced from homes by Arlington Heights fire

Posted August 10, 2024 2:53 pm
Russell Lissau
 

Six families were forced to leave their homes after a fire erupted at an Arlington Heights townhouse complex, authorities said Saturday.

One person suffered minor injuries in the blaze, reported about 9 p.m. Friday on the 2100 block of South Crambourne Way.

The fire spread from an attached garage to the living areas inside a three-story townhouse building, according to a news release from the Arlington Heights Fire Department.

Smoke alarms alerted residents to the fire and nearly everyone got out safely. One person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, authorities said.

The fire spread all the way to the attic and roof before it was extinguished.

Firefighters from Rolling Meadows, Mount Prospect, Buffalo Grove, Palatine, Elk Grove Village, Schaumburg, Prospect Heights and Des Plaines assisted on scene.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Saturday.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Arlington Heights Communities News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company