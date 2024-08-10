Six families forced from homes by Arlington Heights fire

Six families were forced from their homes Friday night by a fire in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Fire Department

Six families were forced to leave their homes after a fire erupted at an Arlington Heights townhouse complex, authorities said Saturday.

One person suffered minor injuries in the blaze, reported about 9 p.m. Friday on the 2100 block of South Crambourne Way.

The fire spread from an attached garage to the living areas inside a three-story townhouse building, according to a news release from the Arlington Heights Fire Department.

Smoke alarms alerted residents to the fire and nearly everyone got out safely. One person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, authorities said.

The fire spread all the way to the attic and roof before it was extinguished.

Firefighters from Rolling Meadows, Mount Prospect, Buffalo Grove, Palatine, Elk Grove Village, Schaumburg, Prospect Heights and Des Plaines assisted on scene.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Saturday.