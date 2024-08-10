Public hearing on South Barrington church plan to continue later this month
A public hearing about a proposal to build a church and school in South Barrington will continue later this month.
Schaumburg-based Fourth Avenue Gospel, a group owned and operated by a suburban congregation of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, wants to develop a 34-acre site at Bartlett Road and Route 59.
Fourth Avenue bought the property — often called Area N — from the South Barrington Park District at auction earlier this year for $2.3 million.
Many area residents publicly opposed Fourth Avenue’s plan and some sued to stop it. But on Thursday the plaintiffs told a Cook County judge they want to drop the case.
The parties will be back in court Sept. 5.
To build a church and school, Fourth Avenue needs the village board to amend a development plan for the land — and that first requires a public hearing before the plan commission. That hearing began Friday night and will resume at 7 p.m. Aug. 26, an attorney for the village said.