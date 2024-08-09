Man charged with fleeing from Oak Brook police in stolen car

Aiden Coburn-Dishler

A Louisiana man has been charged with speeding from police in a stolen Cadillac early Friday while illegally in possession of a loaded handgun, DuPage County authorities said.

Aiden Coburn-Dishler, 20, faces one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one felony count of aiding or abetting the possession or sale of a stolen vehicle or parts and one felony count of aggravated fleeing and eluding an officer.

At about 1:22 a.m. on Friday, an Oak Brook police officer tried to stop a 2017 Cadillac CTS on Midwest Road near 22nd Street, according to the DuPage state’s attorney’s office.

The officer turned on his emergency lights and sirens, and the car, driven by Coburn-Dishler, drove through a solid red light on 22nd Street and Midwest Road and then went on I-88 east, the state’s attorney’s office said in a news release. As officers pursued Coburn-Dishler, he reached speeds of approximately 123 mph, the release stated.

The pursuit continued onto I-290 near Mannheim Road, where another officer had set up spike strips to disable the car. Coburn-Dishler pulled over to the shoulder at I-290 and Mannheim, got out of the car and led officers on a foot chase across multiple lanes of I-290 and Mannheim Road, according to the release.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers took Coburn-Dishler into custody. Authorities alleged that when he was taken into custody, officers recovered a loaded Glock 17 Gen 4 handgun with a mounted laser scope and an extended magazine from a backpack Coburn-Dishler had with him.

After further investigation, authorities learned that the Cadillac was reported stolen out of a dealership in Bloomington, Indiana.

Judge Joshua Dieden granted prosecutors’ motion to deny pretrial release.

Coburn-Dishler’s next court appearance is set for Monday.