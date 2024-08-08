advertisement
News

Woman fatally crushed on O’Hare Airport conveyor belt

Posted August 08, 2024 6:46 pm
By Mary Norkol

A woman is dead after she was crushed on a conveyor belt at O’Hare International Airport Thursday morning.

The woman, 57, was last seen on camera at 2:27 a.m. entering a restricted area at the International Terminal, Chicago police said.

Larry Langford, a spokesperson for the Chicago Fire Department, said firefighters were called to the airport around 7:45 a.m. for a report of a person pinned in machinery used to move baggage. He said they discovered the woman entangled in a conveyor belt system in a baggage room.

“She was pinned in machinery,” said Larry Merritt, another spokesperson for the fire department. “The person was DOA, and the scene was turned over to the police,” Merritt said, adding the conveyor belt area became a crime scene.

Read the full story at chicago.suntimes.com.

