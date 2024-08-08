Park district outlines plan for closing down Palatine Stables

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com The publicly owned Palatine Stables will cease operations Nov. 30. A recent structural reassessment confirmed issues raised by an initial survey, the park board said.

The Palatine Park District released a statement Thursday saying a recent reassessment of the Palatine Stables confirms the structural issues identified by an initial survey.

Based on its review of the Structural Condition Assessment Supplemental Report, the park board stands by its decision to cease operations at the stables, located near Northwest Highway and Dundee Road, by Nov. 30.

The park district’s release also contains a timeline for phasing out activities at the stables, which the park district has owned for nearly 40 years.

The release noted the report by Johnson Wilbur Adams Inc. notes 48% of the Lower Barn columns and 55% of the Upper Barn columns are showing varying degrees of deterioration.

“We acknowledge that the upcoming months will be challenging for the stables community and staff,” the district said in the statement.

It said staff from the district and the stables are working closely to find new homes for the school horses and ponies.

“The welfare of the animals continues to be our top priority,” it read.

Based on feedback from stable patrons during board meetings, the district said, the timeline for closing activities and lessons was adjusted to allow for completion of the show season.

It said group lessons for advanced level and show team students will continue until the NIHJA Final Horse Show, which is scheduled for Sept. 26 through Sept. 29.

The Northwest Special Recreation Association (NWSRA) riding program will conclude Oct. 28.

Lessons for boarders/lessees and all leasing agreements conclude on Oct. 31.

From Nov. 1 through Nov. 29, the stables will only be open for boarders to exercise their horses.

For additional information and an FAQ about the assessment and closure, visit palatineparks.org.