Cilantro Taco Grill coming soon to Wheeling

Russell Lissau/rlissau@dailyherald.com A Cilantro Taco Grill franchise is coming to 749 N. Milwaukee Ave., in Wheeling, in front of the Westin Chicago North Shore hotel. The hotel is in the background here.

The Cilantro Taco Grill restaurant chain will continue its suburban expansion with a spot in Wheeling.

A September opening is planned at 749 N. Milwaukee Ave., on the north end of Wheeling’s Restaurant Row, Village Manager Jon Sfondilis said. The space has been vacant since a Dunkin’ doughnut shop closed in April 2023.

The nearly 1,900-square-foot storefront is in a one-story commercial building in front of the Westin Chicago North Shore hotel. Other building tenants include Chicago Ramen Wheeling, Botti Nail & Spa and Spears Bourbon Burgers Beer.

“Cilantro builds on the spirit of Restaurant Row with their approach to providing authentic flavors and cuisine,” Sfondilis said in an email. “They have already made a name for themselves in the metro Chicago area, and the village of Wheeling is very excited to welcome them into our community.”

The fast-casual chain launched in West suburban Stone Park in 2013. It offers a variety of tacos, burritos and tortas, as well as options envisioned for breakfast and dinner.

Fifteen Cilantro Taco Grill restaurants operate in the region, including in Addison, Bloomingdale, Elmhurst, Oak Brook, Rosemont and Schaumburg. More are planned for Bensenville, Bloomingdale and Des Plaines.

There’s also a customer-friendly Cilantro Tortilla Factory in Stone Park.

While nearly all the Cilantro Taco Grills are owned by the founding Morfin family, the Wheeling location will be a franchise, village documents indicate.

Earlier this year, the company teamed with Grammy-winning musician Pitbull and franchise development company Fransmart to announce a 100-store franchise deal in Florida.

A “minimal remodel” of the Wheeling space is needed before Cilantro Taco Grill opens, documents show. Work was underway Thursday as a green “Coming Soon” sign with the company logo decorated a front window.

Cilantro Taco Grill doesn’t need village approval to open, but drive-through service using an existing window on the north side of the building does.

Wheeling’s plan commission, which advises the village board on development issues, will consider a request for a special-use permit for drive-through service when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at village hall, 2 Community Blvd. The village board likely will consider the matter at its Sept. 16 meeting, Sfondilis said.

Russell Lissau/rlissau@dailyherald.com A Cilantro Taco Grill franchise is coming to 749 N. Milwaukee Ave., in Wheeling. It’s the corner unit in this building.

