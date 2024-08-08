Teens charged in attempted carjacking in Downers Grove

Teenagers are accused of trying to carjack a vehicle in Downers Grove last weekend, authorities said Thursday.

Three of the four juvenile suspects have been taken into custody. The three Cook County teens — two are 14, and one is 15 — are charged with felony attempted vehicular hijacking, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

All three teens also face misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property and obstructing an officer. Two of the teens also are charged with one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

The teens will be detained until at least their next court appearance, the state’s attorney’s office said in a news release.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 3, Downers Grove authorities received a call from a female driver alleging that four people, later identified as the teens, attempted to carjack her vehicle, the release stated.

Before the 911 call, the teens went to a Downers Grove parking deck and broke the rear window of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, authorities alleged.

After they were unable to start it, the teens then blocked the road in downtown Downers Grove, and when the driver of another car came to a stop, they surrounded her car and pulled on the door handles, the release stated. The teens slapped the car window, kicked the door and yelled at the woman to get out of the car, according to the release. When she called 911, they fled on foot, and the woman drove away.

A short time later, officers found the teens near Maple Avenue and Main Street. They ran, and officers were only able to detain one of the teens.

Later that morning, at about 4 a.m., the three juveniles went back to the Downers Grove parking deck and stole a 2017 Hyundai Tucson, according to the release. The vehicle was recovered by Chicago police on Tuesday in the 6200 block of Eberhart Avenue.

Two of the teens are next due in court on Aug. 15, while the next court date for the third teen is scheduled for Aug. 14.