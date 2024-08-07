Developer’s plan for 73 homes, 86 townhouses gets green light from Batavia

The Batavia City Council have approved plans for a mixed residential development at 1000 McKee St., west of downtown.

Elgin-based developer Pulte Homes, LLC plans to build a residential development known as Ashton Ridge. It will have 73 single-family homes and 86 townhouses. The development will be on 32 acres of vacant land on both sides of McKee Street, west of Van Nortwick Avenue and north of Wilson Street.

Council members approved the development in a 9-2 vote without discussion on Monday. Aldermen Tony Malay and Abby Beck voted no.

As proposed, 19 townhouses, each consisting of four to six units with two to four bedrooms, would be constructed on the west side of the development south of McKee Street. The single-family homes would be 1,500 to 3,300 square feet and have two to four bedrooms.

City council members amended the land use, rezoned the property and approved preliminary plans for Ashton Ridge at their May 6 meeting.

Alderman Alan Wolff said developers hope to have model homes open by the end of this year.