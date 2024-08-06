advertisement
Hoffman Estates Police host annual Night Out

Posted August 06, 2024 7:50 pm
The Hoffman Estates Police Department hosted a National Night Out Against Crime event at its headquarters on Higgins Road Tuesday evening.

The three-hour gathering included hot dogs, chips, drinks and cookies handed out by members of Church of the Cross, which shares parking lot space with the police department.

  People wander through a dozen local business booths and several first responder setups at the National Night Out Against Crime at the Hoffman Estates Police Department on Tuesday. John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com

There were about a dozen local business booths drawing hundreds of residents to take tours of the police facility and several first responder vehicles lining the parking lot. Children tried on Kevlar vests and helmets and climbed into the “Bearcat” rescue truck. Officer Kim Sterkowicz flew a drone overhead, despite the steady drizzle, from the back of her police truck dedicated to transporting the unit and a large monitor to view the video it produces live.

The Hoffman Estates Fire Department also had a ladder truck and several firefighters on hand to talk about their jobs in the community.

  Police drone pilot Kim Sterkowicz watches both her handheld remote screen and a large screen in the back of a police vehicle as she flies a drone at the National Night Out Against Crime at the Hoffman Estates Police Department on Tuesday. The truck is dedicated to housing and transporting the drone, which can be launched to aid on police calls in two minutes. John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com

National Night Out is celebrated across the country on the first Tuesday in August each year. Law enforcement agencies and first responders gather with other local groups to promote camaraderie, crime prevention and partnerships among groups and agencies.

  A young man looks out of the hatch of the “Bearcat” rescue vehicle at the National Night Out Against Crime at the Hoffman Estates Police Department Tuesday. John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com
