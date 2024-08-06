Hoffman Estates Police host annual Night Out

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Kamil Kondys, 9, of nearby Roselle, reacts to trying on protective police gear at the National Night Out Against Crime at the Hoffman Estates Police Department Tuesday.

The Hoffman Estates Police Department hosted a National Night Out Against Crime event at its headquarters on Higgins Road Tuesday evening.

The three-hour gathering included hot dogs, chips, drinks and cookies handed out by members of Church of the Cross, which shares parking lot space with the police department.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com People wander through a dozen local business booths and several first responder setups at the National Night Out Against Crime at the Hoffman Estates Police Department on Tuesday.

There were about a dozen local business booths drawing hundreds of residents to take tours of the police facility and several first responder vehicles lining the parking lot. Children tried on Kevlar vests and helmets and climbed into the “Bearcat” rescue truck. Officer Kim Sterkowicz flew a drone overhead, despite the steady drizzle, from the back of her police truck dedicated to transporting the unit and a large monitor to view the video it produces live.

The Hoffman Estates Fire Department also had a ladder truck and several firefighters on hand to talk about their jobs in the community.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Police drone pilot Kim Sterkowicz watches both her handheld remote screen and a large screen in the back of a police vehicle as she flies a drone at the National Night Out Against Crime at the Hoffman Estates Police Department on Tuesday. The truck is dedicated to housing and transporting the drone, which can be launched to aid on police calls in two minutes.

National Night Out is celebrated across the country on the first Tuesday in August each year. Law enforcement agencies and first responders gather with other local groups to promote camaraderie, crime prevention and partnerships among groups and agencies.