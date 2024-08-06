Police: Drunk driver hit house with his car

An Aurora man has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs after hitting a house with his car in Batavia early Monday morning.

Batavia Police say that just after 4 a.m. Monday, Dylan Roman, 22, ran a stop sign in his 2023 Hyundai Elantra on southbound Prairie Street where it intersects Pine Street. He failed to negotiate the turn and struck a home on the 300 block of Pine Street.

The house was occupied, but no one at the residence was injured. Roman was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Roman was charged with Class A misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs and two petty traffic offenses.