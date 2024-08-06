Moderate Democrat whisperer? Delegates like Gov. Tim Walz’s chops as veteran, congressman

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, greets Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz at Planned Parenthood event this March in St. Paul, Minnesota. She picked him Tuesday to be her running mate. (AP Photo/Adam Bettcher) AP

Suburban delegates to the Democratic National Convention praised Vice President Kamala Harris’ pick of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as a strategic choice that would shore up moderates.

“Great guy,” delegate Brian McPartlin of Palatine said Tuesday. “Definitely appeals to the moderate Democrat. Older. Seasoned. As Joe Biden was to Barack Obama, he could be the Joe Biden to Kamala Harris,” McPartlin said.

The former teacher, football coach and Army National Guardsman grew up in small-town Nebraska and served six terms as a congressman.

“I’m happy to see Vice President Harris finds the governor’s Midwest values and plain-spoken manner will compliment her campaign to become the first woman president and defeat Donald Trump,” state Sen. and delegate Laura Murphy of Des Plaines said.

Likewise Illinois Democratic State Central Committeewoman Kristina Zahorik finds “Walz is a strong solid down-to-earth-pick for vice president. As a Midwestern, a dad, a husband, a former coach, a veteran, and as a leader who has a track record of improving the lives of working families, he can connect with folks,” added Zahorik, an alternate delegate from McHenry County.

Delegate Mark Guethle, chair of the Kane County Democrats, said Walz has a depth on issues that complements Harris.

“I’m happy (Harris) selected a person who supports a women’s right to choose, common-sense gun safety, working families and the middle class. As the governor of Minnesota and the land of 10,000 lakes, Gov. Walz’s understands the effects of climate change. With 25 years serving in the National Guard he will be strong on national security,” Guethle said.

Meanwhile, state Sen. Julie Morrison of Lake Forest commented, “one outstanding trait that he has (as) a progressive problem-solver is a proven ability to work with Republicans. In Washington that could be the difference between a deadlock and progress.”