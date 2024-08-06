Police: Bartlett man charged after firing gun into the air during argument

A Bartlett man has been charged after he was accused of firing a gun during an argument.

Justo D. Diaz, 47, was charged Monday with felony reckless discharge of a firearm and misdemeanors for illegal possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and driving on a revoked license.

At about 2:10 a.m. Sunday, Bartlett police officers responded to the 100 block of Bartlett Avenue for a report of shots fired. Investigators said Diaz had been involved in an argument in a parking lot, later returned to the scene and fired a gun into the air before fleeing.

Diaz was taken into custody during a traffic stop Monday. Bartlett officers reported finding a gun and ammunition after executing a search warrant at his residence.

A detention hearing was held Tuesday at the Cook County Courthouse in Rolling Meadows, but the outcome was unknown. However, Diaz wasn’t listed as an inmate of the Cook County jail late Tuesday afternoon.