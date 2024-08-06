advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Police: Bartlett man charged after firing gun into the air during argument

Posted August 06, 2024 8:43 pm
Eric Peterson
 

A Bartlett man has been charged after he was accused of firing a gun during an argument.

Justo D. Diaz, 47, was charged Monday with felony reckless discharge of a firearm and misdemeanors for illegal possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and driving on a revoked license.

At about 2:10 a.m. Sunday, Bartlett police officers responded to the 100 block of Bartlett Avenue for a report of shots fired. Investigators said Diaz had been involved in an argument in a parking lot, later returned to the scene and fired a gun into the air before fleeing.

Diaz was taken into custody during a traffic stop Monday. Bartlett officers reported finding a gun and ammunition after executing a search warrant at his residence.

A detention hearing was held Tuesday at the Cook County Courthouse in Rolling Meadows, but the outcome was unknown. However, Diaz wasn’t listed as an inmate of the Cook County jail late Tuesday afternoon.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Bartlett Communities Crime News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company