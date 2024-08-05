Will County clerk resignation opens spot on November ballot

Will County party leaders are seeking candidates to slate for the opening created by the recent resignation of the county clerk.

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry announced her resignation on July 31 to take a job as Joliet’s city clerk starting Aug. 21. Staley Ferry, a Democrat, was reelected to a second four-year term in 2022.

Will County Republican and Democratic leaders are accepting applications to slate a candidate to appear on the November ballot to fill out the remainder of the term. The last day to submit paperwork to place a candidate for county clerk on the November ballot is Aug. 28. The county clerk’s office certifies ballots on Aug. 29.

Democratic candidates interested in the county clerk’s post can submit their applications to the Will County Democratic Central Committee through 5 p.m. Thursday. Interested applicants should submit a resume in PDF format to info@willcountydemocrats.com. A cover letter is optional.

The Will County Democratic Central Committee will formally nominate a candidate for county clerk at their Aug. 16 meeting.

Republican candidates can submit their resumes for consideration by 7 p.m. Saturday. Applications can be sent to contact@willcountygop.com.

Voters will elect a new county clerk in November to serve the remainder of Staley Ferry’s term, which expires in December 2026.