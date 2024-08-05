Try forest bathing in Geneva

Learn about forest bathing at 6 p.m. Aug. 8 at Peck Farm Park in Geneva.

The cost is $30 for Geneva Park District residents and $35 for nonresidents. It is for people 10 and older. It includes a tea ceremony, snacks, and a limited number of seating pads.

Register at genevaparks.org or the park district office at 710 Western Ave., Geneva.

Forest bathing is also known as shinrin-yoku. It is a relaxation process. There will also be a walk on the farm’s trails.