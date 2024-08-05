Arlington Heights Ford gets zoning approval to allow work on fleet vehicles

Arlington Heights Ford, at 801 W. Dundee Road, will begin doing large-scale fleet vehicle repairs. The business recently purchase a neighboring warehouse to do so. Daily Herald File Photo

A Ford dealership on the north side of Arlington Heights will begin doing large-scale auto repairs — from Amazon trucks to Pace buses — as part of an expansion of its property.

Arlington Heights Ford received zoning approvals from the village board Monday night to fix fleet and other big vehicles inside a warehouse it just purchased at 3456 N. Ridge Ave., which abuts the Dundee Road dealership to the south.

In supporting the request for a land use variation, Mayor Tom Hayes thanked the long-standing business for its commitment to the village.

The dealership was recently approved as a Ford Pro dealer, which allows for commercial vehicle repair and maintenance. Officials say that will including fixing and replacing transmissions and engines, doing oil changes, and other general services except exhaust services.

They expect to work on anywhere from 10 to 20 vehicles a day.

Arlington Heights Ford will store vehicles awaiting service within its secure lot on Dundee and at its off-site facility at 580 W. University Drive. An internal driveway was built to connect the dealership lot and neighboring Ridge property.

Repairs will take place in about half the 100,000-square-foot light industrial building. The dealership is combining two vacant units and installing about 30 service bays, a customer lobby and storage area for parts sales.

An IT company and manufacturer of sleeve holders for the gambling card industry operates in the other half the building.

Under the approvals granted Monday, the outdoor storage of tires, batteries and other repair materials is prohibited. The dealership must also install a 3-foot landscape screen between the parking lot and Ridge by November.

Trustee Tom Schwingbeck said after driving by the property, he could barely see inside the building because of shrubbery that’s already been planted.

“I couldn’t tell what was happening inside the bays, even with the doors open,” he said.

The dealer plans to submit a separate application to the village’s design commission for installation of corrugated metal finishes, signage and painting.