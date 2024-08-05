Apply now for Naperville Citizen Police Academy

Applications are now available for Naperville’s Citizen Police Academy.

The academy will meet on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. starting Sept. 18 through Nov. 20. Participants will meet at the Naperville Police Department, 1350 Aurora Ave.

Academy courses include lectures and discussions to give insight into various aspects of police work, including patrol, investigations, forensics and special response.

Applications for the free course can be found at naperville.il.us/cpa. All applications must be submitted by Aug. 14.