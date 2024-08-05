Kids’ activities part of Festival of the Arts fun in Libertyville
Artwork for sale by regional artists was accompanied by live music, food trucks and a beer tent during the Festival of the Arts at Cook Park in Libertyville Saturday.
Paintings, fine-art photography, pottery and sculptures were just some of the mediums displayed.
Additionally, there was an art activity tent so kids could create their own artwork.
“Rust-Oleum donated supplies so we could provide a free art activity for kids at the festival,” said Jena Mertz, Adler Arts Center program manager. “We just try to provide family activities to have something fun for families to do while they're here.”
The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
