Festivals and Fairs

Kids’ activities part of Festival of the Arts fun in Libertyville

Posted August 05, 2024 9:01 am
Joe Lewnard
 

Artwork for sale by regional artists was accompanied by live music, food trucks and a beer tent during the Festival of the Arts at Cook Park in Libertyville Saturday.

  Dean Kuiper, left, and Lori Tanis, both of Palos Park, have a conversation in front of original artwork by Jennifer Tomes during the Festival of the Arts at Cook Park on Saturday in Libertyville. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

Paintings, fine-art photography, pottery and sculptures were just some of the mediums displayed.

  Visitors view art displayed during the Festival of the Arts at Cook Park on Saturday in Libertyville. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

Additionally, there was an art activity tent so kids could create their own artwork.

“Rust-Oleum donated supplies so we could provide a free art activity for kids at the festival,” said Jena Mertz, Adler Arts Center program manager. “We just try to provide family activities to have something fun for families to do while they're here.”

The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

