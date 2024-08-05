Kids’ activities part of Festival of the Arts fun in Libertyville

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Emma Zurek, 3, left, of Libertyville and her sister, Addison, 5, work on art projects during the Festival of the Arts at Cook Park on Saturday in Libertyville.

Artwork for sale by regional artists was accompanied by live music, food trucks and a beer tent during the Festival of the Arts at Cook Park in Libertyville Saturday.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Dean Kuiper, left, and Lori Tanis, both of Palos Park, have a conversation in front of original artwork by Jennifer Tomes during the Festival of the Arts at Cook Park on Saturday in Libertyville.

Paintings, fine-art photography, pottery and sculptures were just some of the mediums displayed.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com Visitors view art displayed during the Festival of the Arts at Cook Park on Saturday in Libertyville.

Additionally, there was an art activity tent so kids could create their own artwork.

“Rust-Oleum donated supplies so we could provide a free art activity for kids at the festival,” said Jena Mertz, Adler Arts Center program manager. “We just try to provide family activities to have something fun for families to do while they're here.”

The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.