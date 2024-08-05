Des Plaines man charged with hate crime over text messages

Paul Holland of Des Plaines was arrested and charged with a hate crime.

A Des Plaines resident was arrested over the weekend after sending threatening, racially charged texts to another man, police said Monday.

Paul Holland, 40, of the 1000 block of Hollywood Avenue, is charged with felony hate crime.

Holland, who is white, and the victim, who is Black and also lives in Des Plaines, know each other through a youth sports organization, police said. A department spokesman declined to elaborate on their relationship.

Holland was arrested at his home Saturday night and appeared in court for a detention hearing Sunday. No other court information was available.