Des Plaines man charged with hate crime over text messages
A Des Plaines resident was arrested over the weekend after sending threatening, racially charged texts to another man, police said Monday.
Paul Holland, 40, of the 1000 block of Hollywood Avenue, is charged with felony hate crime.
Holland, who is white, and the victim, who is Black and also lives in Des Plaines, know each other through a youth sports organization, police said. A department spokesman declined to elaborate on their relationship.
Holland was arrested at his home Saturday night and appeared in court for a detention hearing Sunday. No other court information was available.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.