Outback Steakhouse relocating to Des Plaines from Chicago

The new restaurant is expected to open later this month in a newly constructed building at 2805 Mannheim Road. That’s northeast of O’Hare International Airport, a short drive from Interstate 90.

The current restaurant is about five miles away at Springhill Suites Chicago O’Hare, 8101 W. Higgins Road. It’s the only Outback in Chicago, according to the Florida-based chain’s website.

Other suburbs with Outback Steakhouse restaurants include Bloomingdale, Crystal Lake, Downers Grove, Gurnee and Schaumburg.

Large, red banners emblazoned with the Outback logo hang outside the Des Plaines building, proclaiming it’s opening soon and that employment opportunities exist.

The building is across that busy street from a couple hotels and just down the block from the Allstate Arena. A First Watch, a Chipotle Mexican Grill and a Potbelly Sandwich Shop are among the other restaurants in the area.

“It will offer food choices that have not been there before,” 6th Ward Alderman Mark Walsten said.

Mayor Andrew Goczkowski predicted the new restaurant will be “really successful.”

“We are excited,” he said.

The Des Plaines City Council on Monday will consider awarding the restaurant a municipal liquor license. A preliminary vote is included on the consent agenda, which is reserved for routine matters that don’t require public debate.

A state liquor license also is needed.

Monday’s council meeting is set for 7 p.m. at city hall, 1420 Miner St. It can be viewed live online at desplaines.org.