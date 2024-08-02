advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   Harris has secured enough Democratic delegate votes to be the party’s nominee, committee chair says
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Business

Outback Steakhouse relocating to Des Plaines from Chicago

Posted August 02, 2024 1:44 pm
Russell Lissau
 

An Outback Steakhouse restaurant on Chicago’s Far Northwest Side is relocating to Des Plaines.

The new restaurant is expected to open later this month in a newly constructed building at 2805 Mannheim Road. That’s northeast of O’Hare International Airport, a short drive from Interstate 90.

The current restaurant is about five miles away at Springhill Suites Chicago O’Hare, 8101 W. Higgins Road. It’s the only Outback in Chicago, according to the Florida-based chain’s website.

Other suburbs with Outback Steakhouse restaurants include Bloomingdale, Crystal Lake, Downers Grove, Gurnee and Schaumburg.

Large, red banners emblazoned with the Outback logo hang outside the Des Plaines building, proclaiming it’s opening soon and that employment opportunities exist.

  An Outback Steakhouse restaurant is expected to open this month at 2805 Mannheim Road in Des Plaines. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

The building is across that busy street from a couple hotels and just down the block from the Allstate Arena. A First Watch, a Chipotle Mexican Grill and a Potbelly Sandwich Shop are among the other restaurants in the area.

“It will offer food choices that have not been there before,” 6th Ward Alderman Mark Walsten said.

Mayor Andrew Goczkowski predicted the new restaurant will be “really successful.”

“We are excited,” he said.

The Des Plaines City Council on Monday will consider awarding the restaurant a municipal liquor license. A preliminary vote is included on the consent agenda, which is reserved for routine matters that don’t require public debate.

A state liquor license also is needed.

Monday’s council meeting is set for 7 p.m. at city hall, 1420 Miner St. It can be viewed live online at desplaines.org.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Business Communities Des Plaines Dining Entertainment Food Lifestyle
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company