Man, teen face felony charges in Antioch shooting

D'Angelo Conver

Two suspects in an early morning shooting Wednesday in Antioch were arrested Thursday and now are facing charges, officials said.

D’Angelo Conver, 20, of Zion is charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon, a felony; he has been denied release while he awaits trial, according to a news release from Antioch Police.

A 17-year-old Antioch boy is charged with two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon; he was taken to Hulse Juvenile Detention Center in Vernon Hills. His identity has not been released because he is a juvenile, the release said.

Officials said two ghost guns were discovered during the investigation; one had an illegal 50-round drum magazine, and both had fully automatic conversion switches, which are also illegal. A ghost gun is an illegal firearm made with parts purchased separately or 3D printed that do not have serial numbers, making them harder to trace.

Wednesday’s shooting occurred after “two large groups met in the area … for a prearranged fistfight stemming from an outstanding dispute,” police said, and then people began shooting during the melee.

Additional charges are pending, officials added.