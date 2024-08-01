advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Fire closes restaurant/brewery in Geneva

Posted August 01, 2024 3:43 pm
Susan Sarkauskas
 

Nobody was hurt in a fire Wednesday night at Stockholm’s Restaurant and Brewery in downtown Geneva.

The restaurant will, however, remain closed as it suffered extensive damage, according to its Facebook page.

The fire was in a piece of kitchen equipment in the basement of the building at 306 W. State St. Smoke came out of the second floor and the roof. Another fire was found in the bathroom above the kitchen.

Geneva business community organizes to help Pärla after fire

The kitchen and areas above it were damaged by fire, heat, smoke and water.

On its Facebook page, the restaurant posted, “Things got a little heated last night, folks.”

It also said workers at the nearby Niche restaurant, around the corner on South Third Street, noticed smoke billowing from the exhaust hood and notified Stockholm’s staff.

“The damage is unfortunately rather extensive, and Stockholm’s will be closed until further notice,” the post said.

The restaurant also thanked the staff at the Nobel House restaurant across State Street, which provided a space for Stockholm’s employees to regroup while the firefighters battled the blaze.

Stockholm’s opened in 2002.

It is the second fire to damage a downtown Geneva business in the last two weeks. There was a July 22 fire at the Pärla boutique on Hamilton Street.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Geneva News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company