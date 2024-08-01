Fire closes restaurant/brewery in Geneva

Stockholm’s, pictured here in 2012, was damaged by a fire Wednesday night. Daily Herald file photo/2012

Nobody was hurt in a fire Wednesday night at Stockholm’s Restaurant and Brewery in downtown Geneva.

The restaurant will, however, remain closed as it suffered extensive damage, according to its Facebook page.

The fire was in a piece of kitchen equipment in the basement of the building at 306 W. State St. Smoke came out of the second floor and the roof. Another fire was found in the bathroom above the kitchen.

The kitchen and areas above it were damaged by fire, heat, smoke and water.

On its Facebook page, the restaurant posted, “Things got a little heated last night, folks.”

It also said workers at the nearby Niche restaurant, around the corner on South Third Street, noticed smoke billowing from the exhaust hood and notified Stockholm’s staff.

“The damage is unfortunately rather extensive, and Stockholm’s will be closed until further notice,” the post said.

The restaurant also thanked the staff at the Nobel House restaurant across State Street, which provided a space for Stockholm’s employees to regroup while the firefighters battled the blaze.

Stockholm’s opened in 2002.

It is the second fire to damage a downtown Geneva business in the last two weeks. There was a July 22 fire at the Pärla boutique on Hamilton Street.